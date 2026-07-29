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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro Ltd spurts 1.58%, rises for fifth straight session

Wipro Ltd spurts 1.58%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 183.99, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.46% in last one year as compared to a 2.55% slide in NIFTY and a 12.23% slide in the Nifty IT.

Wipro Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 183.99, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.98% on the day, quoting at 24220.8. The Sensex is at 77561.47, up 1.04%. Wipro Ltd has gained around 7.98% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 18.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30418.35, up 2.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 195.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 178.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 183.52, up 2.27% on the day. Wipro Ltd is down 26.46% in last one year as compared to a 2.55% slide in NIFTY and a 12.23% slide in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 15.87 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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