Wipro partners with Kongsberg Digital

To jointly deploy next-gen AI-powered digital twin capabilities across Energy & Utilities sector

Wipro announced a strategic partnership with Kongsberg Digital, a global leader in advanced engineering and industrial digitalization, to jointly deploy next-generation AI-powered Digital Twin solutions for the Energy & Utilities Sector.

The collaboration brings together Wipro's consulting-led approach and its AI-powered Wipro Intelligence solutions - Industrial-AssetsAI and UpstreamAI - with Kongsberg Digital's Industrial Work Surface solution. Together, Wipro and Kongsberg Digital will enable more reliable, efficient, and safer operations across complex asset networks.

At the core of this collaboration is a shared vision to rethink how industrial intelligence is designed and applied, said Srikumar Rao, Managing Partner and Global Head of Engineering, Wipro Limited. By combining our deep domain expertise in Energy & Utilities and the relevant Wipro Intelligence solutions with Kongsberg Digital's digital twin platform, we are bringing AI, engineering, and operational insight together. This will enable enterprises to embed autonomy into their operations, allowing them to anticipate change, navigate complexity, and build resilience at scale.

Together, Wipro and Kongsberg Digital will provide organizations with a unified environment that brings together physics-based engineering models, real-time operations, and enterprise AI. Once deployed, the joint offering will function as a digital twin that reflects real-time conditions across plants, grids, and distributed assets. By combining simulation, data, AI, and automation in one integrated framework, Wipro and Kongsberg Digital can help organizations simplify digital transformation and strengthen operational resilience.

As part of the agreement, Wipro and Kongsberg Digital will advance a joint roadmap to scale AI-powered digital twin capabilities across Energy & Utilities environments, helping asset-intensive organizations accelerate innovation, strengthen operational resilience, and deliver sustained improvements in performance, safety, and sustainability.