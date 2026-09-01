Wipro renews Digital Workplace Services contract with ABB

Wipro has renewed its long-standing Digital Workplace Services contract with ABB, a global technology leader in electrification and automation.

Building on an established relationship spanning multiple years, Wipro will continue delivering end-to-end AI-enabled Digital Workplace Services for ABB's global operations while further enhancing employee experience through advanced automation, AI powered service capabilities, and workplace modernization initiatives.

Powered by Wipro Intelligence, the unified suite of AI platforms, solutions and transformative offerings, this engagement will modernize ABB's digital workplace with AI-led, experience-centric capabilities delivered through Wipro's AI Live Workspace and Digital Workplace Services offerings and operationalized through WINGS, Wipro's AI-powered delivery platform for operations.

Through SmartOps, Wipro's AIOps capability, the focus will be on more autonomous and predictive workplace services, including GenAI-powered self-service, virtual agents, auto remediation and AI-assisted dispatch. By harnessing telemetry and usage insights, Wipro will optimize device lifecycle management and strengthen endpoint security operations, while supporting ABB's digital transformation and sustainability ambitions.