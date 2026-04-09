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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro's board to mull buyback plan on 16 April

Wipro's board to mull buyback plan on 16 April

Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Wipro announced that its board is scheduled to meet on 15-16 April 2026, to consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares.

In addition, the IT major is also scheduled to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter ended March 2026 on 16 April 2026.

Following the results announcement, the company will host a conference call during which the senior management will discuss the quarterly performance and address queries from analysts.

Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.

The company reported a 3.92% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,119 crore despite a 3.78% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 23,555.8 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

 

The counter shed 0.20% to end at Rs 202.90 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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