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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro slides after Q1 PAT fall 5% QoQ; revenue rises 1%, declares Rs 2 interim dividend

Wipro slides after Q1 PAT fall 5% QoQ; revenue rises 1%, declares Rs 2 interim dividend

Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Wipro slipped 1.24% to Rs 175.60 after the company reported a 4.69% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,356.3 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 3,521.6 crore posted in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 1% QoQ to Rs 24,478.6 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, consolidated net profit rose 0.59%, while revenue from operations grew 10.58%.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 4,334.5 crore in Q1 FY27, down 7.13% sequentially but up 1.78% from the corresponding quarter last year.

In dollar terms, gross revenue stood at $2,585.9 million, up 1% QoQ and 10.9% YoY. Revenue from the IT Services segment came in at $2,614.5 million, declining 1.4% QoQ but rising 1% YoY. On a non-GAAP constant-currency basis, IT Services revenue fell 1.2% sequentially and increased 0.9% year on year.

 

Total bookings stood at $3,370 million during the quarter, down 2.4% QoQ in constant currency. However, large deal bookings rose 12.9% QoQ to $1,626 million in constant currency.

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The IT Services operating margin stood at 16.0% in Q1 FY27, down 1.3 percentage points quarter on quarter and 1.2 percentage points year on year.

Operating cash flow increased 3.6% QoQ to Rs 3,290 crore and amounted to 98% of the company's net income for the quarter. Voluntary attrition on a trailing 12-month basis stood at 13.9%. The company's total headcount stood at 243,044 as of 30 June 2026.

For the quarter ending 30 September 2026 (Q2 FY27), Wipro expects revenue from its IT services business to be in the range of $2,574 million to $2,627 million, implying sequential growth guidance of (-)1.5% to (+)0.5% in constant currency terms.

Srini Pallia, CEO and managing director, said, Clients are moving beyond technology modernization to AI-enabled operating models that improve quality, resilience, and productivity. Wipros consulting-led, AI-powered approach helps clients embed AI at the core of their business, and these engagements reflect both the breadth of our capabilities and the trust clients place in us as a transformation partner.

Aparna Iyer, chief financial officer, said, As we navigate an evolving technology landscape, we remain focused on investing in our people and strategic priority areas. While these investments may create some near-term margin volatility, it sets a strong foundation for future growth. Cash flow remained robust, with operating cash flow at 98% of net income for the quarter. We are also pleased to share that the board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share. Including this dividend and payouts made over the past year, we would have returned more than $3 Bn in cash to our shareholders while continuing to invest steadily for growth.

Meanwhile, the company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each. The record date for the dividend is 27 July 2026, and the payment will be made on or before 14 August 2026.

Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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