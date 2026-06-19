Wipro to acquire additional 20% stake in Aggne Global IT Services
This additional stake purchase in Aggne will further strengthen Wipro's competitive advantage in the insurance sectorparticularly in driving AI, and IP led transformations for the Property & Casualty Insurance (P&C) sector.
With this, Wipro's overall shareholding in Aggne Global IT Services will increase to 80%.
Aggne Group is a fast-growing Insurtech company offering a wide range of AI, and Intellectual Property driven services designed to help insurers transform operations, drive new efficiencies, and deliver optimal customer experiences.
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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 11:05 AM IST