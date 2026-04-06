Monday, April 06, 2026 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro to acquire Olam Group's IT service arm 'Mindsprint'

Wipro to acquire Olam Group's IT service arm 'Mindsprint'

Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

For a purchase consideration of USD 375 million

Wipro (through its subsidiaries) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% shareholding in Mindsprint and its subsidiaries on 05 April 2026. The transaction is expected to close by 30 June 2026 and involves a purchase consideration of USD 375 million.

The agreement forms part of Wipro's engagement with Olam Group, a leading USD 50+ Billion Food and Agri-business headquartered in Singapore. Mindsprint is Olam Group's IT services arm. Headquartered in Singapore and founded in 2007, Mindsprint provides technology and digital transformation services across enterprise applications, data & analytics, digital platform engineering, customer experience, cloud & infrastructure, cybersecurity, and business process services. Mindsprint has a global workforce of 3,200+ employees across India, Singapore, US, UK and Middle East.

 

Mindsprint has strong Food and Agri-business domain experience, supply chain transformation capabilities, and proprietary IP-driven solutions.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Greenlam Industries announces acquisition of balance 33% in its Indonesian subsidiary

Greenlam Industries announces acquisition of balance 33% in its Indonesian subsidiary

Greaves Electric's Ampere Magnus Grand wins 'Electric Scooter of the Year 2026' award

Greaves Electric's Ampere Magnus Grand wins 'Electric Scooter of the Year 2026' award

Wipro bags USD 1 billion deal with Singapore-headquartered Olam Group

Wipro bags USD 1 billion deal with Singapore-headquartered Olam Group

Summer crops sowing edges up, sharp spurt in pulses acreage

Summer crops sowing edges up, sharp spurt in pulses acreage

INR regains momentum following RBI initiatives

INR regains momentum following RBI initiatives

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayOnePlus Nord 6 India LaunchIMD Weather UpdateIPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Playing 11US Tariffs on Pharma SectorIran Hits Haifa PortPersonal Finance