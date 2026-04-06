Wipro to acquire Olam Group's IT service arm 'Mindsprint'
For a purchase consideration of USD 375 millionWipro (through its subsidiaries) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% shareholding in Mindsprint and its subsidiaries on 05 April 2026. The transaction is expected to close by 30 June 2026 and involves a purchase consideration of USD 375 million.
The agreement forms part of Wipro's engagement with Olam Group, a leading USD 50+ Billion Food and Agri-business headquartered in Singapore. Mindsprint is Olam Group's IT services arm. Headquartered in Singapore and founded in 2007, Mindsprint provides technology and digital transformation services across enterprise applications, data & analytics, digital platform engineering, customer experience, cloud & infrastructure, cybersecurity, and business process services. Mindsprint has a global workforce of 3,200+ employees across India, Singapore, US, UK and Middle East.
Mindsprint has strong Food and Agri-business domain experience, supply chain transformation capabilities, and proprietary IP-driven solutions.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 8:31 PM IST