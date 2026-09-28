Wireless tele-density up from 91.33% in July 2026 to 91.69% in August 2026

Ministry of Communications stated today that the number of wireless (mobile + Fixed Wireless Access) subscribers increased from 1306.27 million at the end of July 2026 to 1312.25 million at the end of August 2026, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.46%. Total wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 753.86 million in July 2026 to 759.11 million in August 2026. The subscription in rural areas also increased from 552.40 million to 553.14 million during the same period. The monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless subscriptions was 0.70% and 0.13%, respectively.

The wireless tele-density in India increased from 91.33% at the end of July 2026 to 91.69% at the end of August 2026. The urban wireless tele-density increased from 145.84% at the end of July 2026 to 146.66% at the end of August 2026. The rural wireless tele-density increased from 60.48% to 60.55% during the same period. The share of urban and rural wireless subscribers in the total number of wireless subscribers was 57.85% and 42.15% respectively, at the end of August 2026.

As per the information received from 1579 operators for the month of August 2026, the total number of broadband subscribers increased from 1094.48 million at the end of July 2026 to 1101.21 million at the end of August 2026 with a monthly growth rate of 0.61%. The number of wireline subscribers increased from 48.01 million at the end of July 2026 to 48.45 million at the end of August 2026. The net increase in the wireline subscriber base was 0.44 million with a monthly growth rate of 0.93%.



The overall wireline tele-density in India increased from 3.36% at the end of July 2026 to 3.39% at the end of August 2026. Urban and rural wireline tele-density were 8.34% and 0.58% respectively, at the end of August 2026. The respective share of urban subscribers, and rural subscribers in total wireline subscribers were 89.08% and 10.92% respectively at the end of August 2026.

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