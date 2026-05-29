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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wires & Fabriks (S.A) standalone net profit declines 51.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Wires & Fabriks (S.A) standalone net profit declines 51.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Sales rise 8.20% to Rs 28.76 crore

Net profit of Wires & Fabriks (S.A) declined 51.61% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.20% to Rs 28.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.90% to Rs 115.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales28.7626.58 8 115.45109.02 6 OPM %16.2723.21 -19.7416.17 - PBDT3.583.03 18 14.5611.44 27 PBT0.100.50 -80 0.522.11 -75 NP0.150.31 -52 0.261.50 -83

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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