Wires & Fabriks (S.A) standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.33% to Rs 29.16 crore

Net profit of Wires & Fabriks (S.A) rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.33% to Rs 29.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.29.1627.9516.3921.503.493.540.200.030.050.01

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