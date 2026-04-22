Wockhardt Ltd soars 1.02%, up for fifth straight session

Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 1422, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.52% in last one year as compared to a 0.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.24% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Wockhardt Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1422, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 24418.45. The Sensex is at 78624.59, down 0.82%. Wockhardt Ltd has risen around 29.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Wockhardt Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22438.45, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 113.78 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.