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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wockhardt Ltd spurts 8.35%, gains for fifth straight session

Wockhardt Ltd spurts 8.35%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 2201.1, up 8.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.14% in last one year as compared to a 4.86% jump in NIFTY and a 13.48% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Wockhardt Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2201.1, up 8.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 23515.85. The Sensex is at 74689.48, down 0.12%. Wockhardt Ltd has gained around 54.46% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Wockhardt Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24345.8, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 84.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 113.01 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

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