Wockhardt reports consolidated net profit of Rs 106.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.88% to Rs 929.00 crore

Net profit of Wockhardt reported to Rs 106.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 90.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.88% to Rs 929.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 738.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.929.00738.0020.679.76171.0044.00116.00-12.00106.00-90.00

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