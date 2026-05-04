Wockhardt reports consolidated net profit of Rs 166.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.88% to Rs 965.00 crore

Net profit of Wockhardt reported to Rs 166.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 25.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.88% to Rs 965.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 743.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 213.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 47.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 3373.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3012.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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