Wonder Electricals consolidated net profit declines 38.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.17% to Rs 252.22 crore

Net profit of Wonder Electricals declined 38.26% to Rs 7.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.17% to Rs 252.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 312.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.10% to Rs 9.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.80% to Rs 654.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 894.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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