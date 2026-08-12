Wonder Electricals consolidated net profit rises 257.66% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 50.94% to Rs 233.56 croreNet profit of Wonder Electricals rose 257.66% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.94% to Rs 233.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 154.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales233.56154.74 51 OPM %3.893.30 -PBDT7.313.20 128 PBT5.151.48 248 NP3.971.11 258
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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:19 PM IST