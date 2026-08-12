Wonder Electricals consolidated net profit rises 257.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.94% to Rs 233.56 crore

Net profit of Wonder Electricals rose 257.66% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.94% to Rs 233.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 154.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.233.56154.743.893.307.313.205.151.483.971.11

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