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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wonder Electricals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Wonder Electricals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd, M K Proteins Ltd, Next Mediaworks Ltd and Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 March 2026.

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd, M K Proteins Ltd, Next Mediaworks Ltd and Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 March 2026.

Wonder Electricals Ltd tumbled 19.98% to Rs 96.95 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 98060 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1503 shares in the past one month.

 

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd lost 16.17% to Rs 18.67. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16799 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10820 shares in the past one month.

M K Proteins Ltd crashed 14.63% to Rs 3.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34768 shares in the past one month.

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Next Mediaworks Ltd dropped 13.67% to Rs 3.41. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4081 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12990 shares in the past one month.

Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup pared 13.33% to Rs 6.24. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1811 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2462 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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