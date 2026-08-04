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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit rises 38.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit rises 38.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 44.22% to Rs 242.63 crore

Net profit of Wonderla Holidays rose 38.48% to Rs 72.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.22% to Rs 242.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 168.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales242.63168.24 44 OPM %46.3845.57 -PBDT121.8687.38 39 PBT93.4770.49 33 NP72.8052.57 38

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 3:31 PM IST