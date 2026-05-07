Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit rises 49.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.37% to Rs 135.85 crore

Net profit of Wonderla Holidays rose 49.14% to Rs 16.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.37% to Rs 135.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.20% to Rs 81.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.13% to Rs 518.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 458.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

135.8596.78518.77458.5729.5620.3931.7232.1046.2330.32196.24170.6718.3514.78112.75113.5516.4211.0181.73109.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News