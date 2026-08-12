Worldwide Aluminium standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 40.85% to Rs 11.25 crore

Net profit of Worldwide Aluminium declined 88.89% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 40.85% to Rs 11.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.11.2519.020.180.580.020.110.020.110.010.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News