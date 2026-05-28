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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Worth Investment & Trading Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Worth Investment & Trading Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

Sales rise 560.80% to Rs 8.26 crore

Net profit of Worth Investment & Trading Company reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 560.80% to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 84.21% to Rs 3.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 145.70% to Rs 12.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.261.25 561 12.585.12 146 OPM %78.4583.20 -83.5582.42 - PBDT1.76-0.02 LP 4.732.58 83 PBT1.76-0.02 LP 4.732.58 83 NP1.30-0.02 LP 3.501.90 84

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

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