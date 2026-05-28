Worth Investment & Trading Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 560.80% to Rs 8.26 crore

Net profit of Worth Investment & Trading Company reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 560.80% to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 84.21% to Rs 3.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 145.70% to Rs 12.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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