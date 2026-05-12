Tuesday, May 12, 2026 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit declines 30.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit declines 30.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Sales rise 6.98% to Rs 76.13 crore

Net profit of Worth Peripherals declined 30.86% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.98% to Rs 76.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.18% to Rs 14.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.56% to Rs 304.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 275.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales76.1371.16 7 304.91275.79 11 OPM %11.8511.79 -10.8810.10 - PBDT8.978.55 5 34.4530.54 13 PBT7.256.97 4 27.6723.97 15 NP3.454.99 -31 14.6315.43 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ethos consolidated net profit declines 3.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Ethos consolidated net profit declines 3.30% in the March 2026 quarter

V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 23.04% in the March 2026 quarter

V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 23.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Bright Brothers consolidated net profit rises 15.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Bright Brothers consolidated net profit rises 15.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Saurashtra Cement consolidated net profit declines 42.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Saurashtra Cement consolidated net profit declines 42.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Standard Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Standard Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To BuyQ4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJewellery Stocks TodayJSW Energy Q4 ResultsPVR Inox Q4 ResultsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance