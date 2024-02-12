Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit declines 38.79% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales decline 12.59% to Rs 59.50 crore
Net profit of Worth Peripherals declined 38.79% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 12.59% to Rs 59.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 68.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales59.5068.07 -13 OPM %8.7213.53 -PBDT5.829.36 -38 PBT4.037.82 -48 NP3.034.95 -39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Numeric UPS and Rashi Peripherals Join Forces to Deliver Reliable Power Backup Solutions Across India

Rashi Peripherals IPO subscribed 1.08 times

Rashi Peripherals IPO subscribed 3.19 times

Rashi Peripherals IPO subscribed 59.71 times

Rashi Peripherals IPO ends with strong subscription

Eco Recycling consolidated net profit rises 46.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Seasons Textiles standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the December 2023 quarter

ATN International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gem Spinners India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Krebs Biochemicals &amp; Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.98 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon