Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit declines 38.79% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 12.59% to Rs 59.50 croreNet profit of Worth Peripherals declined 38.79% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 12.59% to Rs 59.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 68.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales59.5068.07 -13 OPM %8.7213.53 -PBDT5.829.36 -38 PBT4.037.82 -48 NP3.034.95 -39
