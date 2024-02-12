Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit declines 38.79% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 12.59% to Rs 59.50 crore

Net profit of Worth Peripherals declined 38.79% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 12.59% to Rs 59.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 68.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.59.5068.078.7213.535.829.364.037.823.034.95