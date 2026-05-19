WPIL consolidated net profit rises 2208.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 10.60% to Rs 511.24 croreNet profit of WPIL rose 2208.00% to Rs 40.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.60% to Rs 511.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 571.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.76% to Rs 158.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 132.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.64% to Rs 1854.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1806.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales511.24571.87 -11 1854.571806.89 3 OPM %14.8013.97 -17.1716.19 - PBDT78.2074.21 5 328.86300.07 10 PBT66.8564.77 3 288.02266.62 8 NP40.391.75 2208 158.11132.02 20
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 4:50 PM IST