WPIL consolidated net profit rises 2208.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.60% to Rs 511.24 crore

Net profit of WPIL rose 2208.00% to Rs 40.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.60% to Rs 511.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 571.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.76% to Rs 158.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 132.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.64% to Rs 1854.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1806.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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