WPIL gains after Q1 PAT jumps 51% YoY to Rs 34 crore

WPIL gained 1.66% to Rs 451 after the company reported a 51.36% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 33.89 crore in Q1 FY27.

Revenue from operations jumped 32.22% year on year (YoY) to Rs 500.54 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax surged 96.19% to Rs 79.30 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Rs 40.42 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses rose 26.92% YoY to Rs 444.39 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 350.14 crore in Q1 FY26. Cost of materials and components consumed stood at Rs 131.73 crore (up 10.35% YoY), and employee benefits expense stood at Rs 78.60 crore (up 24.17% YoY), while finance costs declined 25.39% YoY to Rs 8.52 crore during the quarter under review.

WPIL is principally engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, erection, commissioning, and servicing of pumps and pumping systems.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News