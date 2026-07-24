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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / WPIL gains after Q1 PAT jumps 51% YoY to Rs 34 crore

WPIL gains after Q1 PAT jumps 51% YoY to Rs 34 crore

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

WPIL gained 1.66% to Rs 451 after the company reported a 51.36% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 33.89 crore in Q1 FY27.

Revenue from operations jumped 32.22% year on year (YoY) to Rs 500.54 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax surged 96.19% to Rs 79.30 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Rs 40.42 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses rose 26.92% YoY to Rs 444.39 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 350.14 crore in Q1 FY26. Cost of materials and components consumed stood at Rs 131.73 crore (up 10.35% YoY), and employee benefits expense stood at Rs 78.60 crore (up 24.17% YoY), while finance costs declined 25.39% YoY to Rs 8.52 crore during the quarter under review.

 

WPIL is principally engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, erection, commissioning, and servicing of pumps and pumping systems.

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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