Friday, May 15, 2026 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / WPIL's South African subsidiary bags water project valued at Rs 1,172 cr

WPIL's South African subsidiary bags water project valued at Rs 1,172 cr

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

WPIL's South African subsidiary, PCI Africa, has received the official order, as part of a consortium for the lower Umkhomazi bulk water supply scheme Phase 2 : Construction of water works, from UMNGENI-UTHUKELA WATER.

The awarded project is valued at approximately 7.583 Billion Rand (Rs. 4,405 crore) of which PCI's portion is approximately 2.017 Billion Rand (Rs. 1,172 crore). The construction duration is 36 months excluding the defects notification period.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ITC Hotels consolidated net profit rises 22.96% in the March 2026 quarter

ITC Hotels consolidated net profit rises 22.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Aether Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Aether Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Noida Toll Bridge Company consolidated net profit declines 4.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Noida Toll Bridge Company consolidated net profit declines 4.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Gland Pharma consolidated net profit rises 96.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Gland Pharma consolidated net profit rises 96.57% in the March 2026 quarter

NCC consolidated net profit declines 18.83% in the March 2026 quarter

NCC consolidated net profit declines 18.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDelhi CNG Price HikeInstagram Instants FeatureDividend Stock TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPetrol Diesel Price Hike NewsWhatsApp New Message Disappear FeatureTechnology NewsPersonal Finance