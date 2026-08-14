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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / WSFX Global Pay standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the June 2026 quarter

WSFX Global Pay standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

Sales rise 27.57% to Rs 23.23 crore

Net profit of WSFX Global Pay rose 87.50% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.57% to Rs 23.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales23.2318.21 28 OPM %4.526.21 -PBDT1.731.15 50 PBT0.580.16 263 NP0.300.16 88

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:42 AM IST