Wynk Music achieves milestone of 1.7+ billion streams

Wynk Music, India's number one music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, has achieved an industry-leading milestone of an impressive 1.7+ billion streams for songs by independent artists of Wynk Studio the launch pad for budding music artists taking their songs to a nationwide audience. These songs have, remarkably, crossed this milestone within two years of Wynk Studio's launch, underscoring Wynk's commitment to promoting independent music and supporting talented and upcoming artists.

Amit Tripthai, Chief Marketing Officer - Bharti Airtel, said, We launched Wynk Studio because we wanted upcoming artists to have a platform to monetise their music while we delivered an eclectic music library for our customers to choose from. The 1.7 million streams for these songs establishes how much our customers are enjoying the content while we help the artist. In less than two years, Wynk Studio has become so popular that we are signing artists from across the length and breadth of the country even as we champion language diversity on Wynk. We promise to continue diversifying and enabling more artists to build thriving music careers.

Wynk Journey

⮚ Sept 2014: Launched in India; crosses one lakh downloads within 4 days

⮚ Feb 2015: Crosses 5 million app downloads

⮚ June 2015: Launches Data Save Mode

⮚ Nov 2015: Crosses 12 million installs

⮚ Jan 2016: Introduces MP3 player function - Plays local MP3 file

⮚ Mar 2017: Crosses 50 million installs

⮚ Jan 2018: Crosses 75 million installs

⮚ Dec 2018: Voted India's most entertaining app on Playstore

⮚ Jan 2019: Crosses 100 million installs

⮚ Aug 2022: Launched Wynk Studio

⮚ Aug 2023: Brings Dolby Atmos to the app

⮚ Sept 2023: Ventures into film music distribution with Love All'

