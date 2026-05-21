Xchanging Solutions consolidated net profit rises 10.85% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 1.10% to Rs 51.30 croreNet profit of Xchanging Solutions rose 10.85% to Rs 16.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.10% to Rs 51.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.91% to Rs 59.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.75% to Rs 202.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 184.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales51.3050.74 1 202.92184.90 10 OPM %37.1734.19 -33.7728.69 - PBDT20.9419.54 7 76.7163.70 20 PBT20.9419.52 7 76.7063.41 21 NP16.2414.65 11 59.4549.58 20
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 4:32 PM IST