Xchanging Solutions consolidated net profit rises 10.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.10% to Rs 51.30 crore

Net profit of Xchanging Solutions rose 10.85% to Rs 16.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.10% to Rs 51.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.91% to Rs 59.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.75% to Rs 202.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 184.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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