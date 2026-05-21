XPRO India consolidated net profit rises 97.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.07% to Rs 134.37 crore

Net profit of XPRO India rose 97.41% to Rs 12.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.07% to Rs 134.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 158.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.39% to Rs 19.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.57% to Rs 505.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 535.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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