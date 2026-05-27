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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit rises 408.47% in the March 2026 quarter

XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit rises 408.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Sales rise 2.84% to Rs 89.52 crore

Net profit of XT Global Infotech rose 408.47% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.84% to Rs 89.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.01% to Rs 11.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.48% to Rs 368.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 234.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales89.5287.05 3 368.72234.14 57 OPM %4.805.00 -7.199.58 - PBDT3.573.31 8 23.5921.17 11 PBT2.071.38 50 17.1713.31 29 NP3.000.59 408 11.539.15 26

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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