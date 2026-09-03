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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / XTGlobal Infotech spurts after emerging as qualified technology partner for US State Govt contracts

XTGlobal Infotech spurts after emerging as qualified technology partner for US State Govt contracts

Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

XTGlobal Infotech zoomed 6.42% to Rs 32 after the company announced its selection as a qualified technology partner under a multi-year cloud engineering and technical services program for a U.S. State Government technology authority.

The agreement carries an initial two-year term with three additional one-year renewal options, creating a potential five-year contracting framework.

Based on the breadth of services contemplated under the program and its multi-year structure, XTGlobal estimates the aggregate addressable opportunity across the qualified vendor pool could be in the range of USD $50 million to $100 million over the potential five-year period.

Technology requirements under the program will be issued across multiple initiatives through the qualified vendor pool, with XTGlobal eligible to compete for individual engagements as they are released.

 

The program encompasses a broad range of next-generation technology capabilities, with cloud engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), and generative Al at the forefront, alongside data engineering, DevSecOps, cloud security, FinOps, automation and other advanced technical services.

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Ramarao Atchuta Mullapudi, managing director of XTGlobal, said: This selection reflects the continued confidence in XTGlobals engineering, cloud and Al capabilities.

Expanding our Public Sector portfolio in the United States while strengthening our capabilities across Cloud Engineering, Al/ML and Generative Al remain key strategic priorities for XTGlobal.

The multi-year nature and breadth of this program align directly with our long-term growth objectives and provide us with an important platform to pursue emerging technology opportunities within the U.S. Public Sector.

XTGlobal is a publicly traded technology services company with over two decades of experience in enterprise applications, cloud, data & analytics, artificial intelligence, automation, application development and modernization, quality engineering, and managed services. With a strong U.S. presence, the company serves clients across public sector, transportation, healthcare, finance, retail, and manufacturing.

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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 1:31 PM IST