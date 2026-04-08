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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / XTGLOBAL secures US public sector contract of USD 1.59 million

XTGLOBAL secures US public sector contract of USD 1.59 million

Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

XT Global Infotech announced its selection for an Internal eForms modernization program leveraging Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) for a leading U.S.-based State Transportation Agency. This engagement expands XTGlobal's footprint within the U.S. Public Sector and underscores the Company's growing presence in large-scale digital transformation initiatives across transportation and infrastructure domains.

The award was secured through a competitive multi-vendor Request for Proposal (RFP) process under the agency's Software Development Services framework.

XTGlobal was selected based on its demonstrated capability in delivering structured modernization programs, deep expertise in Adobe Experience Manager (AEM), and its ability to execute within governance-driven public sector environments.

 

The total contract value for the engagement is approximately USD 1.59 million

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

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