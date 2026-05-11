Yaan Enterprises standalone net profit rises 78.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 475.31% to Rs 13.75 crore

Net profit of Yaan Enterprises rose 78.26% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 475.31% to Rs 13.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.57% to Rs 0.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 351.57% to Rs 24.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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