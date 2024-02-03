Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Yaari Digital Integrated Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.67 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs -0.22 crore
Net Loss of Yaari Digital Integrated Services reported to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs -0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales-0.220 0 OPM %800.000 -PBDT-3.56-7.59 53 PBT-3.67-7.89 53 NP-3.67-7.41 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

L &amp; T Finance Holdings Ltd. Releases its First Integrated Annual Report

Epitome Integrated City: Redefining Urban Living in South India's Largest Integrated Township Project

NeoNiche Integrated Solutions' Expansion Marks a New Chapter in Global Presence with Singapore Office Inauguration

Nifty above 21,750 mark, auto shares in demand

Fusion To Hire 2000+ Talents in India in 3rd Quarter Of 2023

Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit rises 92.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Sahara One Media and Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nettlinx reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.18 crore in the December 2023 quarter

India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 35.47% in the December 2023 quarter

Everest Industries consolidated net profit declines 83.70% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon