Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 29.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.50% to Rs 22.52 crore

Net profit of Yamuna Syndicate rose 29.08% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.50% to Rs 22.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.22.5219.333.462.385.424.235.394.215.063.92

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