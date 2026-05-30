Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 3.17% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 18.76% to Rs 18.17 croreNet profit of Yamuna Syndicate rose 3.17% to Rs 33.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.76% to Rs 18.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 54.90% to Rs 51.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 115.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.40% to Rs 68.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales18.1715.30 19 68.9764.82 6 OPM %2.921.76 -2.201.93 - PBDT34.1733.12 3 53.28116.14 -54 PBT34.1333.09 3 53.17116.06 -54 NP33.8732.83 3 51.90115.08 -55
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:06 AM IST