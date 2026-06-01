Yash Chemex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.84% to Rs 40.97 crore

Net loss of Yash Chemex reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.84% to Rs 40.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.46% to Rs 2.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.15% to Rs 144.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 95.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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