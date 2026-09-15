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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yash Highvoltage rises after subsidiary signs US sales representation agreement

Yash Highvoltage rises after subsidiary signs US sales representation agreement

Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Yash Highvoltage rose 2.33% to Rs 967.55 on Tuesday after the company said its US subsidiary entered into a strategic representation agreement.

YASH HV USA INC. signed the agreement with Ensales Electrical Associates, Inc. on 11 September 2026. The agreement will remain valid for 36 months.

Under the agreement, Ensales will represent Yash Highvoltage's products across 19 US territories. Its mandate includes product promotion, marketing and sales representation.

The agreement also covers utility homologation and approvals for Yash Highvoltage's products. The partnership aims to strengthen the company's engagement with US utilities and customers.

The covered portfolio includes low-voltage high-current bushings rated up to 25,000 amps. It also includes OIP condenser bushings up to 245 kV.

 

The agreement covers RIP and RIS condenser bushings up to 230 kV. These products will be available from 2027 onwards.

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Yash Highvoltage manufactures condenser graded transformer bushings. Its products cater to the power generation and transmission industry.

The company serves transformer manufacturers, utilities and power sector customers globally. It focuses on product innovation, technology and manufacturing quality.

Yash Highvoltage is a manufacturer of condenser graded transformer bushings for the power generation and transmission industry. It serves transformer manufacturers, utilities and power sector customers globally, with a focus on advanced bushing technologies and product innovation.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 57.81% to Rs 23.64 crore on 46.53% increase in net sales to Rs 135.57 crore in H2FY27 over H2FY26.

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 11:50 AM IST