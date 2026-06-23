Yash Highvoltage surges after board OKs Rs 151 crore preferential equity raise

Yash Highvoltage jumped 7.24% to Rs 897.20 after the company announced the approval of a preferential issue aggregating up to approximately Rs 151 crore, subject to shareholder and other requisite statutory and regulatory approvals.

The companys board has approved the issuance of up to 12,62,131 equity shares and 8,32,177 convertible warrants, each warrant convertible into one equity share of the company, at an issue price of Rs 721 per security, aggregating up to approximately Rs 151 crore.

The proposed issue has attracted participation from a distinguished group of institutional investors, family offices and long-term and reputed investors.

The proceeds from the issue are intended to support the company's next phase of growth through expansion of manufacturing and testing infrastructure, enhancement of existing facilitys capabilities, and strengthening of its position in the power equipment ecosystem.

A key focus area of the proposed investment is the expansion of the Company's Resin Impregnated Paper (RIP) bushing manufacturing facility from the originally envisaged 245 kV range to the 550 kV category.

The proposed investments will support the establishment of advanced assembly and testing infrastructure, including high-voltage testing facilities and specialized equipment required for the development, validation and qualification of 550 kV RIP bushings.

The company also plans to invest in engineering, product development and certification capabilities to meet global standards and address opportunities across domestic and international markets.

In addition, Yash intends to undertake a brownfield expansion of its existing Oil-Impregnated Paper (OIP) bushing manufacturing facility to cater to growing demand from transformer manufacturers, utilities and power infrastructure developers.

India's power generation and transmission sector is witnessing significant investments driven by renewable energy integration, grid modernization initiatives and rising electricity demand owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization, data centre and EV infrastructure among other developments.

With these increasing investments, the company believes it is well positioned to capitalize on long-term industry tailwinds and strengthen its presence across domestic and export markets.

Keyur Shah, chairman & managing director, Yash Highvoltage, said: "The proposed fund raise marks an important milestone in Yash Highvoltage's growth journey. We are grateful for the confidence shown by investors, whose support reinforces our conviction in the long-term opportunities emerging within the power generation and transmission sector."

Yash Highvoltage Limited is a leading manufacturer of transformer bushings catering to the power generation and transmission industry. The company serves leading transformer manufacturers, utilities and power sector customers worldwide.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News