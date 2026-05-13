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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yash Innoventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Yash Innoventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Yash Innoventures reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 411.11% to Rs 1.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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