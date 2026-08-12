Yash Management & Satelite consolidated net profit rises 452.63% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 101.33% to Rs 9.08 croreNet profit of Yash Management & Satelite rose 452.63% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 101.33% to Rs 9.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.084.51 101 OPM %-0.22-2.22 -PBDT1.390.27 415 PBT1.390.25 456 NP1.050.19 453
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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:07 AM IST