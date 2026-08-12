Yash Management & Satelite consolidated net profit rises 452.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 101.33% to Rs 9.08 crore

Net profit of Yash Management & Satelite rose 452.63% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 101.33% to Rs 9.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9.084.51-0.22-2.221.390.271.390.251.050.19

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