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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yasho Industries consolidated net profit rises 143.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Yasho Industries consolidated net profit rises 143.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales rise 33.25% to Rs 246.26 crore

Net profit of Yasho Industries rose 143.74% to Rs 12.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.25% to Rs 246.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 184.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 313.42% to Rs 25.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.85% to Rs 830.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 675.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales246.26184.81 33 830.03675.64 23 OPM %17.9719.21 -17.2517.40 - PBDT30.4921.01 45 88.7359.08 50 PBT16.558.03 106 33.979.02 277 NP12.265.03 144 25.266.11 313

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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