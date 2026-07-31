Yasho Industries consolidated net profit rises 890.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 54.92% to Rs 307.74 crore

Net profit of Yasho Industries rose 890.38% to Rs 36.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 54.92% to Rs 307.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 198.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.307.74198.6423.7616.8663.1318.9348.975.7536.053.64

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