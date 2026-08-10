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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services consolidated net profit rises 11.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services consolidated net profit rises 11.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

Sales rise 52.33% to Rs 392.65 crore

Net profit of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services rose 11.94% to Rs 47.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 52.33% to Rs 392.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 257.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales392.65257.77 52 OPM %23.3525.02 -PBDT89.4473.61 22 PBT61.2158.69 4 NP47.0642.04 12

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:54 PM IST