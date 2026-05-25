Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services consolidated net profit rises 22.73% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 47.36% to Rs 341.56 croreNet profit of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services rose 22.73% to Rs 47.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.36% to Rs 341.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 231.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.34% to Rs 175.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 130.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.10% to Rs 1207.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 880.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales341.56231.78 47 1207.17880.49 37 OPM %23.4024.61 -24.2025.01 - PBDT81.9561.40 33 311.37228.85 36 PBT51.9548.53 7 223.56171.74 30 NP47.5238.72 23 175.38130.55 34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 25 2026 | 3:16 PM IST