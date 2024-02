Sales rise 21.26% to Rs 166.79 crore

Net profit of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services rose 38.78% to Rs 29.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 21.26% to Rs 166.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 137.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.166.79137.5527.8326.2451.6330.9243.7824.0329.4921.25