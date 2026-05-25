Yatharth Hospitals Q4 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services (Yatharth Hospitals) reported a 23% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 47.5 crore on a 47% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 341.5 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 79.9 crore, up 37% as compared with Rs 58.3 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. EBITDA margin reduced by 161 bps to 23.4% in Q4 FY26 as against 25% in Q4 FY25.

During the quarter, Group ARPOB increased 5% YoY to Rs 33,283, driven by a higher contribution from high-value specialties and strong traction across newer hospitals.

Yatharth Tyagi, whole-time director, Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services, said, We are pleased to report a strong close to FY26, with Q4 delivering an industry-leading performance. The quarter and indeed the full year reflect our capabilities in not only acquiring newer hospitals but also in integrating, scaling, and turning these assets into profitability.

Our newer hospitals at Model Town (New Delhi), Faridabad Sector-20, and Agra have demonstrated a rapid scale-up, contributing meaningfully to the Groups revenues within a short span of operations. The successful integration of the Agra facility has further strengthened our regional presence, while the Groups entry into Gurugram with a 250-bed ultra-modern, high-end hospital enhances our positioning within the NCR market.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services (Yatharth Hospitals) is a North India-based healthcare provider operating a network of super-specialty hospitals across Noida, Greater Noida, Noida Extension, Greater Faridabad, New Delhi, Gurugram, and Jhansi-Orchha, with a growing presence in Agra. The company has over 2,500 beds across its hospital network and offers healthcare services across multiple specialties and super-specialties.

Shares of Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services fell 4.51% to Rs 824 on the BSE.

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