Yatra Online consolidated net profit declines 97.88% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 10.44% to Rs 187.90 croreNet profit of Yatra Online declined 97.88% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.44% to Rs 187.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 209.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales187.90209.81 -10 OPM %6.6111.00 -PBDT11.9426.23 -54 PBT0.7817.08 -95 NP0.3416.00 -98
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:48 AM IST