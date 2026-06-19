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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yatra Online gains on report of potential stake sale to Ixigo; BSE seeks clarification

Yatra Online gains on report of potential stake sale to Ixigo; BSE seeks clarification

Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Shares of Yatra Online rose 2.20% to Rs 113.57 on Friday after a media report said online travel platform Ixigo is evaluating the acquisition of a 15-20% stake in the company from its promoters.

Meanwhile, shares of Le Travenues Technology, which operates the Ixigo platform, was flat at Rs 189.35.

According to the report, Ixigo is exploring the purchase of a 15-20% promoter stake in Yatra Online, although neither company has made an official announcement regarding the proposed transaction.

Following the media report, BSE sought clarification from Yatra Online on 19 June 2026 regarding the news item that claimed Ixigo was in the final stages of acquiring up to a 20% stake in the company from promoters. The company's response is awaited.

 

Yatra Online and Ixigo are among the leading players in India's online travel industry, offering services across flight, hotel, rail, bus and holiday bookings.

As of 31 March 2026, promoters held a 62.66% stake in Yatra Online.

Yatra Online's consolidated net profit declined 46.09% to Rs 8.20 crore on 13.66% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 189.01 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

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